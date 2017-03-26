Prezantuesja e njohur shqiptare, Ã«shtÃ« bÃ«rÃ« qendÃ«r e vÃ«mendjes sÃ« mediave nÃ« sajÃ« tÃ« njÃ« fotografie.
BÃ«het fjalÃ« pÃ«r nikoqiren e Big Brother, Â Arbana Osmanin, e cila nÃ« rrjetet sociale Ã«shtÃ« shfaqur e shoqÃ«ruar nga njÃ« aktor i famshÃ«m botÃ«ror, Leonardo DiCaprio, pÃ«rcjellÃ« Klan Kosova.
FotografinÃ« e saj Arbana e kishte publikuar kohÃ« mÃ« parÃ« nÃ« llogarinÃ« e saj Instagram, pÃ«r tÃ« shprehur dhe simpatinÃ« e saj ndaj Di Caprios si njÃ« aktor i suksesshÃ«m qÃ« Ã«shtÃ«.
Por fotografia ku Di Caprio gjendet duke ecur dorÃ« mÃ« dorÃ« me shqiptaren Osmani, Ã«shtÃ« bÃ«rÃ« montazhÃ«, gjÃ« pÃ«r tÃ« cilÃ«n moderatores siÃ§ duket i pÃ«lqeu.