This mum has donated her breast milk to help young victims of Hurricane Harvey. Danielle Palmer, from Missouri, froze 30 litres of breast milk from when her son Truett was born. He has congenital heart disease and couldn't breastfeed. #breastfeeding #breastmilk #family #motherhood #hero #hurricaneharvey #missouri

