So sad to leave home. I wish to stay longer and enjoy everyday my beautiful #Moldova. Promise to comeback as soon as possible. #visitmoldova #discovermoldova #orheiulvechi #localsmd #love #landscape #landscapephotography #landscapelovers #skyline #summer #igersviennaontour #ig_today #igtravel #travelmoldova #traveldestination #vscocam #picoftheday #ashadetare #home #ig_europe #igersoftheday

A post shared by Serge 🇲🇩 (@sergemd) on May 29, 2017 at 2:58am PDT