Pas lajmit pÃ«r vdekjen e ish-Kryeministrit tÃ« parÃ« tÃ« KosovÃ«s, Bajram Rexhepi, ish-Kryetari i Kuvendit tÃ« KosovÃ«s, Nexhat Daci ka thÃ«nÃ« se ndjehet shumÃ« i pikÃ«lluar.
PÃ«r Klan Kosova, Daci tutje tha se Rexhepi ka qenÃ« Kryeministri mÃ« i mirÃ« nga tÃ« gjithÃ« Kryeministrat qÃ« i ka pas vendi ynÃ« deri mÃ« tani.
Bajram Rexhepi, vdiq sot nÃ« moshÃ«n 63-vjeÃ§are nÃ« njÃ« spital nÃ« Turqi. Varrimi i tÃ« ndjerit bÃ«het nesÃ«r pas orÃ«s 16:00 nÃ« varrezat e dÃ«shmorÃ«ve nÃ« Shipol tÃ« MitrovicÃ«s.