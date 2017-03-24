Chrissy Teigen së fundi ka realizuar një reklamë për kompaninë e alkoolit Smirnoff Vodka.
E bukuroshja 31 vjeçare ka zbuluar prapaskenat e kësaj reklame që janë mjaft qesharake.
Kjo video është realizuar me Teigen dhe nënën e saj.
Aty shihet Teigen duke bërë disa veprime qesharake përderisa kishte një dukje të mahnitshme me një fustan të kuq.
Guys. It’s official. I’m in a relationship with @SmirnoffUS! I could have gone for a fancy vodka, but I didn't. I chose one that keeps it real instead. Smirnoff is actually a really great tasting vodka, and they aren't afraid to be a little unfancy sometimes. Samesies. Take a peek behind the scenes with me and my mom @pepperthai2!!