chrissy
15:00, 24 Mars 2017

Chrissy Teigen së fundi ka realizuar një reklamë për kompaninë e alkoolit Smirnoff Vodka.

E bukuroshja 31 vjeçare ka zbuluar prapaskenat e kësaj reklame që janë mjaft qesharake.

Kjo video është realizuar me Teigen dhe nënën e saj.

Aty shihet Teigen duke bërë disa veprime qesharake përderisa kishte një dukje të mahnitshme me një fustan të kuq.

