Chris Pratt dhe Bryce Dallas Hoëard morën pushim nga xhirimet për filmin “Jurassic World” për të vizituar një spital të fëmijëve gjatë kësaj jave.
Dy artistët u ndalën në spitalin e fëmijëve “Great Ormond Street” të martën në Londër, Angli.
Chris dhe Bryce patën rastin të takonin disa nga fëmijët, si dhe stafin e mrekullueshëm të spitalit, transmeton Klan Kosova.
“Bryce dhe unë patëm kënaqësinë të kalonim ca kohë me miken tonë të re Elle dhe me disa pacientë të tjerë të spitalit të fëmijë në Londër”, ka shkruar Chris në Instagram.
Bryce and I had the tremendous pleasure of spending some time with our new buddy Elle and a few other patients at Great Ormand Street Children's Hospital in London. I'll never fail to be moved by the unbreakable spirit of a child. #godisgood Psalm 107:8-9 Let them praise the LORD for his loving kindness, for his wonderful deeds to the children of men! For he satisfies the longing soul. He fills the hungry soul with good. 🙏🙌👆♥️ No doubt. Today my longing and hungry soul is filled.