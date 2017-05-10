19:40, 10 Maj 2017

Chris Pratt dhe Bryce Dallas Hoëard morën pushim nga xhirimet për filmin “Jurassic World” për të vizituar një spital të fëmijëve gjatë kësaj jave.

Dy artistët u ndalën në spitalin e fëmijëve “Great Ormond Street” të martën në Londër, Angli.

Chris dhe Bryce patën rastin të takonin disa nga fëmijët, si dhe stafin e mrekullueshëm të spitalit, transmeton Klan Kosova.

“Bryce dhe unë patëm kënaqësinë të kalonim ca kohë me miken tonë të re Elle dhe me disa pacientë të tjerë të spitalit të fëmijë në Londër”, ka shkruar Chris në Instagram.

