Bryce and I had the tremendous pleasure of spending some time with our new buddy Elle and a few other patients at Great Ormand Street Children's Hospital in London. I'll never fail to be moved by the unbreakable spirit of a child. #godisgood Psalm 107:8-9 Let them praise the LORD for his loving kindness, for his wonderful deeds to the children of men! For he satisfies the longing soul. He fills the hungry soul with good. 🙏🙌👆♥️ No doubt. Today my longing and hungry soul is filled.

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on May 9, 2017 at 5:54am PDT