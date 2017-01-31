Ish anÃ«sori i Nottingham Forest ka shÃ«nuar tetÃ« gola pÃ«r Ã‡ekanÃ«t kÃ«tÃ« edicion, duke nxitur interesimin e skuadrÃ«s nga Stamford Bridge
Chelsea Ã«shtÃ« duke pÃ«rgatitur oferÃ« pÃ«r anÃ«sorin e West Ham, Michail Antonio.
Antonio Conte Ã«shtÃ« i impresionuar nga paraqitjet e jashtÃ«zakonshme tÃ« 26 vjecarit kÃ«tÃ« edicion, duke luajtur nÃ« disa pozita nÃ« fushÃ«.
AftÃ«sia e Antonio pÃ«r tÃ« luajtur nÃ« pozita tÃ« ndryshe Ã«shtÃ« plus i madh pÃ«r BlutÃ«, qÃ« luajnÃ« me formacionin 3-4-3 dhe mund tÃ« shfrytÃ«zonin aftÃ«sitÃ« e tij sulmuese.