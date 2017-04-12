NÃ« javÃ«t e fundit, disa pÃ«rdorues kanÃ« filluar tÃ« vÃ«nÃ« re njÃ« ikonÃ« nÃ« formÃ«n e njÃ« rakete nÃ« aplikacionin e tyre celular Facebook.
Ikona, pozicionuar direkt pas ikonÃ«s sÃ« “News Feed”, ju jep disa lloje tÃ« Â ndryshme tÃ« lajmeve, njÃ« prej tÃ« cilave tregon mesazhet popullore nga njerÃ«zit dhe faqet qÃ« ju nuk keni pÃ«lqyer.
MÃ« parÃ«, tek disa pÃ«rdorues Android tÃ« rrjetit social, ikona shfaqej dhe zhdukej sÃ«rish pÃ«r tÃ« paktÃ«n tre javÃ« tani.
Ky opsion ju ofron njÃ« seri pÃ«rmbajtjesh lokale, kÃ«shtu qÃ« Ã«shtÃ« e mundur qÃ« ajo tÃ« jetÃ« duke ju treguar mesazhet qÃ« janÃ« tÃ« njohura nÃ« afÃ«rsi tÃ« vendndodhjes gjeografike tuajÃ«n. MegjithatÃ«, unÃ« jam shpesh shfaqen disa postime qÃ« janÃ« tÃ« rÃ«ndÃ«sishme pÃ«r interesat e pÃ«rdoruesve tÃ« caktuar, shkruan,TechSot.Al