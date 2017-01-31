Mihaela Noroc Ã«shtÃ« njÃ« fotografe nga Rumania e njohur pÃ«r projektin e saj “Atlasi i BukurisÃ«” i dedikuar pÃ«r bukurinÃ« e grave nga e gjithÃ« bota, transmeton Klan Kosova.
Sot ajo vazhdon tÃ« shprÃ«ndajÃ« fotografi tÃ« reja pÃ«r ndjekÃ«sit e saj nÃ« Instagram.
Shikoni mÃ« poshtÃ« njÃ« pÃ«rzgjedhje tÃ« fotografive qÃ« dÃ«shmojnÃ« se nuk ka standarde pÃ«r bukurinÃ« sepse Ã«shtÃ« e veÃ§antÃ« pÃ«r secilÃ«n grua.
Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
Dushanbe, Tajikistan
Amazonian Rainforests
Cluj, Romania
Woodville, New Zealand
Wakhan Corridor, Afghanistan
New York, USA
Guangzhou, China
Sydney, Australia
Kathmandu, Nepal
England
Istanbul, Turkey
Sinuiju, North Korea
Moscow, Russia
Kathmandu, Nepal
Sichuan Province, China
Stockholm, Sweden
Ecuador
Lviv, Ukraine
Moscow, Russia