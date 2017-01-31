10507860-1484282592158936208-1485248262-1000-8963d02539-1485785625
9:00, 31 Janar 2017

Mihaela Noroc Ã«shtÃ« njÃ« fotografe nga Rumania e njohur pÃ«r projektin e saj “Atlasi i BukurisÃ«” i dedikuar pÃ«r bukurinÃ« e grave nga e gjithÃ« bota, transmeton Klan Kosova.

Sot ajo vazhdon tÃ« shprÃ«ndajÃ« fotografi tÃ« reja pÃ«r ndjekÃ«sit e saj nÃ« Instagram.

Shikoni mÃ« poshtÃ« njÃ« pÃ«rzgjedhje tÃ« fotografive qÃ« dÃ«shmojnÃ« se nuk ka standarde pÃ«r bukurinÃ« sepse Ã«shtÃ« e veÃ§antÃ« pÃ«r secilÃ«n grua.

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

Dushanbe, Tajikistan

Amazonian Rainforests

Cluj, Romania

Woodville, New Zealand

Wakhan Corridor, Afghanistan

New York, USA

Guangzhou, China

Sydney, Australia

Kathmandu, Nepal

England

Istanbul, Turkey

Sinuiju, North Korea

Moscow, Russia

Kathmandu, Nepal

Sichuan Province, China

ania

Stockholm, Sweden

Ecuador

Lviv, Ukraine

Moscow, Russia

 

