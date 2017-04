(Co-admin) #snapchatalert🚨 #gwenstefani #blakeshelton #workingoutathome #stairstepperfromthe90s #blakeyhasfloodson 🙈 #hecanthelpittho #tallcowboy #manhandledthegym💪 #goodjob👍 Gwen is also with her amazing #glamsquad #gregoryarlt and #danilo to get ready for #nbcthevoice #liveplayoffs tonight! I will post the #votinginstructions today so #staytuned If you missed the voice last night, head to our blog for the first night of the live playoffs, episode 17! 🙌 go to www.shefani.wordpress.com to watch all 17 episodes! #gwenandblake @gwenstefani @blakeshelton @gregoryarlt @officialdanilohair

A post shared by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Apr 18, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT