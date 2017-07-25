BavarezÃ«t u treguan mÃ« tÃ« zotÃ«t se BlutÃ« e LondrÃ«s, duke i mposhtur me dy gola dallim nÃ« ndeshjen e luajtur nÃ« Singapor
Bayern Munich ka mposhtur Chelsea me rezultat 3:2, nÃ« ndeshjen e zhvilluar nÃ« kuadÃ«r tÃ« Champions Cup.
BavarezÃ«t udhÃ«hoqÃ«n me tre gola dallim, duke vÃ«nÃ« nÃ« pozitÃ« tÃ« vÃ«shtirÃ« djelmoshat e Antonio Conte.
Rafinha tundi rrjetÃ«n e Bluve vetÃ«m gjashtÃ« minuta pas nisjes sÃ« takimit.
MÃ« pas dy gola i shÃ«noi sulmuesi gjerman, Thomas Muller, nÃ« minutÃ«n e 12-tÃ«, pÃ«rkatÃ«sisht nÃ« tÃ« 27-Ã«n.
BlutÃ« u kthyen pak para fundit tÃ« pjesÃ«s sÃ« parÃ«, pÃ«rmes Marcos Alonso, qÃ« shÃ«noi tÃ« parin gol.
NdÃ«rsa deri nÃ« fund tÃ« takimit nuk arritÃ«n tÃ« bÃ«nin mÃ« shumÃ«, sesa tÃ« ngushtonin edhe pak rezultatin, pÃ«rmes Michy Batshuayi.