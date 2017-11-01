Gjiganti katalunas Ã«shtÃ« shumÃ« i interesuar pÃ«r tÃ« siguruar shÃ«rbimet e talentit tÃ« ri gjerman, ndÃ«rsa synon tÃ« pÃ«rforcojÃ« radhÃ«t nÃ« sulm
Barcelona ka rritur interesimin pÃ«r tÃ« nÃ«nshkruar me sulmuesin e talentuar tÃ« RB Leipzig, Timo Werner.
Bayern Munich po ashtu ka treguar interes pÃ«r gjermanin, me 21 vjecarin qÃ« ka shÃ«lqyer nÃ« paraqitjet e tij nÃ« Bundesliga kÃ«tÃ« edicion.
BarÃ§a beson se transferimi i tij Ã«shtÃ« i mundshÃ«m, ndÃ«rsa pÃ«rpiqet tÃ« pÃ«rforcojÃ« radhÃ«t, duke kthyer sytÃ« edhe kah mesfushori i Schalke, Leon Goretzka.