Gjiganti katalunas Ã«shtÃ« shumÃ« i interesuar pÃ«r tÃ« siguruar shÃ«rbimet e talentit tÃ« ri gjerman, ndÃ«rsa synon tÃ« pÃ«rforcojÃ« radhÃ«t nÃ« sulm

11:30, 4 NÃ«ntor 2017

Barcelona ka rritur interesimin pÃ«r tÃ« nÃ«nshkruar me sulmuesin e talentuar tÃ« RB Leipzig, Timo Werner.

Bayern Munich po ashtu ka treguar interes pÃ«r gjermanin, me 21 vjecarin qÃ« ka shÃ«lqyer nÃ« paraqitjet e tij nÃ« Bundesliga kÃ«tÃ« edicion.

BarÃ§a beson se transferimi i tij Ã«shtÃ« i mundshÃ«m, ndÃ«rsa pÃ«rpiqet tÃ« pÃ«rforcojÃ« radhÃ«t, duke kthyer sytÃ« edhe kah mesfushori i Schalke, Leon Goretzka.

Interesante

Lajmet e fundit nga Sport

Video lajmet e fundit

Emisionet e fundit