They say slavery lasted 400 yrs… America is only 250 yrs old… You ever seen a slave ship ? They can find a billion year old dinosaur bone but can't find any slave ships. #AseerTheDukeofTiers 🤔 #apparently #SlaveryIsNotInMyDNA #WeBeenHere 🇲🇦

A post shared by B.o.B (@bob) on Nov 1, 2017 at 7:52am PDT