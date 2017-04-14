14:39, 14 Prill 2017

Shkalla e papunÃ«sisÃ« nÃ« KosovÃ« Ã«shtÃ« 28.7%.

Kjo shifÃ«r u bÃ« e ditur pas publikimit tÃ« AnketÃ«s sÃ« FuqisÃ« PunÃ«tore (AFP), pÃ«r tremujorin e katÃ«rt tÃ« vitit tÃ« kaluar tÃ« AgjencisÃ« sÃ« Stastikave tÃ« KosovÃ«s.

“PapunÃ«sia mÃ« e theksuar Ã«shtÃ« te femrat me 34.3%, krahasuar me meshkujt me 26.9%. Shkalla me e theksuar e papunÃ«sisÃ« Ã«shtÃ« te grupmoshat 15-24 vjeÃ§are me 52.2%””

Sipas rezultateve tÃ« dala nga ky publikim, del se dy tÃ« tretat e popullsisÃ« nÃ« KosovÃ« janÃ« popullsi nÃ« moshÃ« pune, ku nÃ« popullsinÃ« e moshÃ«s sÃ« punÃ«s pÃ«rfshihen moshat 15-64 vjeÃ§are.

Anketa ka pasur shtrirje nÃ« 584 qarqe regjistruese nÃ« tÃ«rÃ« territorin e vendit, ku janÃ« anketuar 3 mijÃ« e 465 ekonomi familjare, tÃ« pÃ«rzgjedhura sipas metodÃ«s sÃ« rastit nga korniza e Regjistrimit tÃ« PopullsisÃ«, Ekonomive Familjare dhe Banesave 2011. EkonomitÃ« familjare, tÃ« selektuara pÃ«r anketim, pÃ«rveÃ§ qÃ« kanÃ« pasur njÃ« anketim, ato kanÃ« pasur edhe tri rianketime sipas periudhÃ«s referuese, tranmeton Klan Kosova.

