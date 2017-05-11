Asi i Los Blancos bÃ«ri njÃ« depÃ«rtim tÃ« jashtÃ«zakonshÃ«m nÃ« pÃ«rballje me Los Rojiblancos, aksion i cili pÃ«rfundoi me gol nga Isco

DepÃ«rtimi i Karim Benzema ndaj Atletico Madrid qÃ« pÃ«rfundoi me gol nga Isco Ã«shtÃ« kthyer nÃ« animacion tashmÃ«.

Kontrolli fantastik i topit nga francezi pÃ«rballÃ« tre futbollistÃ«ve kundÃ«rshtarÃ« ndÃ«rroi kahjen e pÃ«rballjes Ateltico Madrid – Real Madrid.

Vendasit po fitonin me dy gola tÃ« hershÃ«m, por rrjeta e tundur nga Isco i ngriu dhe kÃ«shtu me bagazhin e ndeshjes sÃ« parÃ«, tÃ« cilÃ«n Los Blancos e kishin fituar me tregolÃ«shin e Cristiano Ronaldo, ishte i mjaftueshÃ«m pÃ«r ta qÃ« tÃ« prekin finalen e LigÃ«s sÃ« KampionÃ«ve.



