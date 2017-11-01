Asi anglez Ã«shtÃ« nÃ« radarin e skuadrÃ«s sÃ« madhe spanjolle, qÃ« synon ta transferojÃ« gjatÃ« verÃ«s sÃ« ardhshme
Dele Alli mund tÃ« jetÃ« transferimi i ri i skuadrÃ«s kampione tÃ« SpanjÃ«s dhe EuropÃ«s, Real Madrid.
Presidenti i Los Blancos, Florentino Perez, Ã«shtÃ« duke shqyrtuar mundÃ«sinÃ« e blerjes sÃ« mesfushorit tÃ« talentuar anglez.
Perez ka mbetur i mahnitur nga paraqitja e yllitÂ tÃ« Tottenhamit dhe dy golat e tij nÃ« fitoren 3:1 nÃ« LigÃ«n e KampionÃ«ve.
Alli pÃ«lqehet edhe nga Zinedine Zidane qÃ« menaxhon me stolin e Real dhe presidenti mendon tÃ« nÃ«nshkruajÃ« me tÃ« verÃ«n e ardhshme.