U lind e u rrit nÃ« Slloveni, por vendosi ta pÃ«rfaqÃ«soi shtetin e prindÃ«rve tÃ« tij.
Edhe pse s’di tÃ« flas shqip, Albin Tahiri Ã«shtÃ« kthyer nÃ« shpresÃ«n e skitaris kosovare nÃ« garat ndÃ«rkombÃ«tare.
Tahiri qÃ« u rendit i 48 nÃ« shtegun Meribel tÃ« FrancÃ«s ku morÃ«n pjesÃ« 120 garues, po premton sÃ« KosovÃ«s do t’i sjell edhe medalje njÃ« ditÃ«.
Ai po qÃ«ndron nÃ« BrezovicÃ« kÃ«to ditÃ« dhe pÃ«r emisionin “Minuta e Fundit” ka zbuluar sÃ« pÃ«r cilÃ«n garÃ« evropiane po bÃ«het gati.
KronikÃ« nga Jon Ajeti.