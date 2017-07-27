17:38, 27 Korrik 2017

As teknologjia digjitale nuk mund të krahasohet me aftësitë e një artisti të talentuar të grimit.

Ata shpesh janë në gjendje të krijojnë një bretkosë nga një princ dhe anasjelltas, transmeton Klan Kosova.

Më poshtë janë fotografitë e 18 personazheve të filmave të cilët kanë ndërruar tërësisht.

Ju e keni të pamundur t’i njihni.

Yondu Udonta — Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy, 2014)

Ayesha — Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, 2017)

Mystique — Rebecca Romijn (X-Men, 2000)

Kona Chief — Hugh Grant (Cloud Atlas, 2012)

The Faun — Doug Jones (Pan’s Labyrinth, 2006)

Betelgeuse — Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice, 1988)

Alice — Milla Jovovich (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 2016)

Captain Teague — Keith Richards (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, 2011)

Jaylah — Sofia Boutella (Star Trek Beyond, 2016)

Madame Blanc — Tilda Swinton (Suspiria, 2017)

Saul — Eddie Murphy (Coming to America, 1988)

Apocalypse — Oscar Isaac (X-Men: Apocalypse, 2016)

The Witch — Helena Bonham Carter (Big Fish, 2003)

Les Grossman — Tom Cruise (Tropic Thunder, 2008)

Queen Narissa — Susan Sarandon (Enchanted, 2007)

The Thing — Michael Chiklis (Fantastic Four, 2005)

The Rabbi — Meryl Streep (Angels in America, 2003)

Darth Maul — Ray Park (Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace, 1999)

Bonus: Owen Chase — Chris Hemsworth (In the Heart of the Sea, 2015)

klankosova.tv

Interesante

Lajmet e fundit nga Ndërkombëtar

Video lajmet e fundit

Emisionet e fundit