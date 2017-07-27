As teknologjia digjitale nuk mund të krahasohet me aftësitë e një artisti të talentuar të grimit.
Ata shpesh janë në gjendje të krijojnë një bretkosë nga një princ dhe anasjelltas, transmeton Klan Kosova.
Më poshtë janë fotografitë e 18 personazheve të filmave të cilët kanë ndërruar tërësisht.
Ju e keni të pamundur t’i njihni.
Yondu Udonta — Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy, 2014)
Ayesha — Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, 2017)
Mystique — Rebecca Romijn (X-Men, 2000)
Kona Chief — Hugh Grant (Cloud Atlas, 2012)
The Faun — Doug Jones (Pan’s Labyrinth, 2006)
Betelgeuse — Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice, 1988)
Alice — Milla Jovovich (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 2016)
Captain Teague — Keith Richards (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, 2011)
Jaylah — Sofia Boutella (Star Trek Beyond, 2016)
Madame Blanc — Tilda Swinton (Suspiria, 2017)
Saul — Eddie Murphy (Coming to America, 1988)
Apocalypse — Oscar Isaac (X-Men: Apocalypse, 2016)
The Witch — Helena Bonham Carter (Big Fish, 2003)
Les Grossman — Tom Cruise (Tropic Thunder, 2008)
Queen Narissa — Susan Sarandon (Enchanted, 2007)
The Thing — Michael Chiklis (Fantastic Four, 2005)
The Rabbi — Meryl Streep (Angels in America, 2003)
Darth Maul — Ray Park (Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace, 1999)
Bonus: Owen Chase — Chris Hemsworth (In the Heart of the Sea, 2015)
