This clutch is hand crafted from soft Italian leather. It features a L A D Y B U G motif that is refined with Swarovski stones and hand-painted details. Finish your look with this playful go-with-everything piece 🐞 www.agnesavuthaj.com

A post shared by Agnesa Vuthaj (@agnesavuthaj) on May 22, 2017 at 9:41am PDT