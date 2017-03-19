9:18, 19 Mars 2017

Ikona e rokenrollit, Chuck Berry, u nda nga jeta dje në moshën 90 vjeçare. Repertori dhe krijimtaria e tij i influencuan edhe aktet më të mëdha muzikore si Elvis Presley dhe The Beatles.

Revista Rolling Stone ka përpiluar një listë me 20 këngët e tij më thelbësore, transmeton Klan Kosova.

Më poshtë këni këngët e Chuck Berryt që ju nuk duhet t’i humbisni:

Thirty Days (1955)

Wee Wee Hours (1955)

Downbound Train (1955)

Roll Over Bethoven (1956)

Too Much Monkey Business (1956)

Brown Eyed Handsome Man (1956)

Havana Moon (1956)

Rock And Roll Musicv (1957)

School Days (1957)

Johny Be Goode (1958)

Sweet Little Sixteen (1958)

Carol (1958)

Around And Around (1958)

Little Queenie (1959)

Back in the U.S.A. (1959)

You Never Can Tell

No Particular Place to Go (1964)

Tulane (1970)

Reelin’ and Rockin’ (1972)